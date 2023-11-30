Wells Fargo Upgrades Duke Energy (DUK)

Fintel reports that on November 30, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.20% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is 99.96. The forecasts range from a low of 89.89 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.20% from its latest reported closing price of 90.71.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is 28,035MM, a decrease of 2.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.72.

Duke Energy Declares $1.02 Dividend

On October 23, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.02 per share ($4.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 17, 2023 will receive the payment on December 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.02 per share.

At the current share price of $90.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.14%, the lowest has been 3.45%, and the highest has been 5.89%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.63. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.06%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2582 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.19% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.38%, an increase of 3.26%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.57% to 562,775K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.66, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,991K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,068K shares, representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 1.76% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 23,010K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,008K shares, representing an increase of 4.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 8.78% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 19,284K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,269K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 4.66% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,519K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,349K shares, representing an increase of 0.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 1.64% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,174K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,864K shares, representing an increase of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 1.86% over the last quarter.

Duke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list.

