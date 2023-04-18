Wells Fargo Upgrades Danaher (DHR)

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Danaher (NYSE:DHR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.07% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Danaher is $307.07. The forecasts range from a low of $272.70 to a high of $342.30. The average price target represents an increase of 20.07% from its latest reported closing price of $255.75.

The projected annual revenue for Danaher is $31,052MM, a decrease of 1.33%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.54.

Danaher Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 22, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.08 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 31, 2023 will receive the payment on April 28, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $255.75 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.42%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.42%, the lowest has been 0.26%, and the highest has been 0.67%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.11 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.02 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.11. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ONOF - Global X Adaptive U.S. Risk Management ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 7.54% over the last quarter.

Equitable Trust holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 7.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 41.67% over the last quarter.

Sigma Investment Counselors holds 28K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 3.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 16.90% over the last quarter.

Axxcess Wealth Management holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Beacon Investment Advisory Services holds 175K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 4.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DHR by 8.33% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3524 funds or institutions reporting positions in Danaher. This is an increase of 98 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DHR is 0.73%, a decrease of 17.76%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 659,465K shares. The put/call ratio of DHR is 1.14, indicating a bearish outlook.

Danaher Background Information

Danaher Corporation is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danahers globally diverse team of approximately 69,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Lifes Potential.

