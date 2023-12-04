Wells Fargo Upgrades CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Fintel reports that on December 4, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.53% Upside

As of November 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for CyberArk Software is 206.48. The forecasts range from a low of 167.66 to a high of $231.00. The average price target represents an increase of 2.53% from its latest reported closing price of 201.39.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CyberArk Software is 739MM, an increase of 5.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 711 funds or institutions reporting positions in CyberArk Software. This is an increase of 50 owner(s) or 7.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CYBR is 0.47%, an increase of 11.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.17% to 46,545K shares. The put/call ratio of CYBR is 0.65, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,157K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,196K shares, representing a decrease of 1.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 7.40% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,412K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,136K shares, representing an increase of 19.54%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 113.95% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,383K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company.

RGM Capital holds 1,135K shares representing 2.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,236K shares, representing a decrease of 8.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 1.41% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,027K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,043K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CYBR by 7.39% over the last quarter.

CyberArk Software Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CyberArk is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity - human or machine - across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.