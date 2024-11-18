News & Insights

Stocks
CVS

Wells Fargo upgrades CVS Health to Overweight, ups price target to $66

November 18, 2024 — 06:16 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

As previously reported, Wells Fargo upgraded CVS Health (CVS) to Overweight from Equal Weight with a price target of $66, up from $60. The firm believes the negative consequences of aggressive growth strategies at Aetna have likely peaked and creates a compelling investment opportunity. Medicare Advantage and Exchange improvement should happen through pricing/benefit changes and Medicaid should happen with rate cycle, Wells says. Its base case represents a 25% annualized stock return and 30% total return.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on CVS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CVS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.