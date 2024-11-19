Wells Fargo Upgrades CVS Health (CVS)

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.49% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CVS Health is $68.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $57.57 to a high of $95.68. The average price target represents an increase of 22.49% from its latest reported closing price of $56.05 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CVS Health is 323,836MM, a decrease of 11.82%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.71.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,088 funds or institutions reporting positions in CVS Health. This is an decrease of 105 owner(s) or 3.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVS is 0.36%, an increase of 10.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 1,289,127K shares. The put/call ratio of CVS is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 104,550K shares representing 8.31% ownership of the company.

Dodge & Cox holds 63,031K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 61,683K shares , representing an increase of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 2.51% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 48,221K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,024K shares , representing a decrease of 16.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 12.88% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 41,232K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,544K shares , representing an increase of 33.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 11.43% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 39,661K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,567K shares , representing an increase of 0.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVS by 27.82% over the last quarter.

CVS Health Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CVS Health is a different kind of health care company. It is a diversified health services company with nearly 300,000 employees united around a common purpose of helping people on their path to better health. In an increasingly connected and digital world, it is meeting people wherever they are and changing health care to meet their needs. Built on a foundation of unmatched community presence, its diversified model engages one in three Americans each year. From its innovative new services at HealthHUB locations, to transformative programs that help manage chronic conditions, it is making health care more accessible, more affordable and simply better.

