Wells Fargo Upgrades Comerica (LSE:0I1P)

Fintel reports that on November 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Comerica (LSE:0I1P) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.32% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Comerica is 65.99 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 51.63 GBX to a high of 84.19 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 6.32% from its latest reported closing price of 70.44 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,095MM, an increase of 29.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,120 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 4.77% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I1P is 0.18%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.93% to 143,393K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 19,434K shares representing 14.78% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,152K shares representing 6.20% ownership of the company.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,306K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,080K shares , representing an increase of 5.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 2.25% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,187K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,133K shares , representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 8.56% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 3,500K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,025K shares , representing an increase of 42.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I1P by 104.38% over the last quarter.

