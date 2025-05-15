Wells Fargo Upgrades Cisco Systems (WBAG:CSCO)

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Cisco Systems (WBAG:CSCO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.74% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cisco Systems is € 61,73/share. The forecasts range from a low of € 49,51 to a high of € 74,29. The average price target represents an increase of 5.74% from its latest reported closing price of € 58,38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cisco Systems is 61,867MM, an increase of 11.23%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4,759 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cisco Systems. This is an increase of 84 owner(s) or 1.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSCO is 0.64%, an increase of 3.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.25% to 3,395,851K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 112,267K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 114,893K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 7.11% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 107,898K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 105,518K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 7.61% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 98,095K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,621K shares , representing an increase of 2.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 42.61% over the last quarter.

Invesco Qqq Trust, Series 1 holds 80,788K shares representing 2.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 78,242K shares , representing an increase of 3.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 6.08% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 78,183K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80,519K shares , representing a decrease of 2.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSCO by 18.80% over the last quarter.

