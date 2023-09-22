Wells Fargo Upgrades Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR)

Fintel reports that on September 22, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Charter Communications Inc. - (NASDAQ:CHTR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.48% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is 489.16. The forecasts range from a low of 293.91 to a high of $698.25. The average price target represents an increase of 9.48% from its latest reported closing price of 446.82.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is 56,325MM, an increase of 3.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 37.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1771 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is a decrease of 134 owner(s) or 7.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.38%, a decrease of 7.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.28% to 87,490K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.72, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 8,567K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,683K shares, representing a decrease of 1.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 0.74% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 6,999K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,990K shares, representing an increase of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 3.53% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 5,317K shares representing 3.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,297K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 1.14% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 3,829K shares representing 2.56% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,538K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,718K shares, representing a decrease of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 5.87% over the last quarter.

Charter Communications Background Information



Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

