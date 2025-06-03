Wells Fargo Upgrades Cencora (COR)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Cencora (NYSE:COR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.89% Upside

As of June 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cencora is $323.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $260.02 to a high of $372.75. The average price target represents an increase of 10.89% from its latest reported closing price of $292.07 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Cencora is 292,421MM, a decrease of 5.74%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.29.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,258 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cencora. This is an increase of 101 owner(s) or 4.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COR is 0.43%, an increase of 14.39%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.13% to 218,666K shares. The put/call ratio of COR is 0.88, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walgreens Boots Alliance holds 10,380K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,980K shares , representing a decrease of 92.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,647K shares representing 4.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 29.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,512K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,421K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,058K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 80.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,411K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,007K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 44.72% over the last quarter.

CoreSite Realty Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CoreSite Realty Corporation delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world’s leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads. Its scalable, flexible solutions and 460+ dedicated employees consistently deliver unmatched data center options — all of which leads to a best-in-class customer experience and lasting relationships.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.