Wells Fargo Upgrades Cencora (BMV:COR)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Cencora (BMV:COR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Walgreens Boots Alliance holds 10,380K shares representing 5.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,980K shares , representing a decrease of 92.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 1.66% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 9,647K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,859K shares , representing an increase of 8.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 29.58% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,512K shares representing 2.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,440K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COR by 30.83% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,421K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,058K shares , representing an increase of 6.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 80.62% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 5,411K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,007K shares , representing an increase of 7.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COR by 44.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

