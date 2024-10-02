Wells Fargo Upgrades CareTrust REIT (CTRE)

Fintel reports that on October 1, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for CareTrust REIT (NYSE:CTRE) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.85% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for CareTrust REIT is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.27 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.85% from its latest reported closing price of $30.83 / share.

The projected annual revenue for CareTrust REIT is 230MM, a decrease of 7.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.21.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 697 funds or institutions reporting positions in CareTrust REIT. This is an increase of 52 owner(s) or 8.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRE is 0.23%, an increase of 3.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.41% to 158,777K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRE is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 12,128K shares representing 7.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,288K shares , representing an increase of 15.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 82.76% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 9,187K shares representing 5.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,845K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 11.12% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,407K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,861K shares , representing an increase of 10.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 8.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,466K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,123K shares , representing an increase of 7.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 8.47% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,573K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,327K shares , representing an increase of 6.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRE by 16.03% over the last quarter.

CareTrust REIT Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered,publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-termnet-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

