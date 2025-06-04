Wells Fargo Upgrades Cardinal Health (BIT:1CAH)

Fintel reports that on June 3, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Cardinal Health (BIT:1CAH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,092 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cardinal Health. This is an increase of 112 owner(s) or 5.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1CAH is 0.29%, an increase of 8.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.18% to 228,212K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,624K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,568K shares , representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAH by 22.41% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,713K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,551K shares , representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAH by 21.89% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,184K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,859K shares , representing an increase of 5.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAH by 34.03% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,202K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,200K shares , representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1CAH by 17.64% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,176K shares representing 1.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,982K shares , representing an increase of 28.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1CAH by 83.11% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

