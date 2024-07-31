Wells Fargo Upgrades California Water Service Group (CWT)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.30% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for California Water Service Group is $55.08/share. The forecasts range from a low of $50.50 to a high of $59.85. The average price target represents an increase of 3.30% from its latest reported closing price of $53.32 / share.

The projected annual revenue for California Water Service Group is 919MM, a decrease of 1.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in California Water Service Group. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CWT is 0.14%, an increase of 7.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.72% to 53,565K shares. The put/call ratio of CWT is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 3,911K shares representing 6.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,860K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 13.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,199K shares representing 5.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,909K shares , representing an increase of 9.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 7.26% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 3,014K shares representing 5.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,141K shares , representing an increase of 28.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 44.61% over the last quarter.

Amundi holds 1,990K shares representing 3.45% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,649K shares , representing an increase of 17.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 94.50% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,815K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CWT by 18.03% over the last quarter.

California Water Service Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

