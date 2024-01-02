Wells Fargo Upgrades Booking Holdings (BKNG)

Fintel reports that on January 2, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Booking Holdings (NasdaqGS:BKNG) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.11% Downside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Booking Holdings is 3,543.44. The forecasts range from a low of 2,426.02 to a high of $4,200.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.11% from its latest reported closing price of 3,547.22.

The projected annual revenue for Booking Holdings is 19,506MM, a decrease of 5.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 125.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2671 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booking Holdings. This is an increase of 96 owner(s) or 3.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKNG is 0.64%, an increase of 6.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.60% to 37,199K shares. The put/call ratio of BKNG is 1.76, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 1,836K shares representing 5.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,839K shares, representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 17.49% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 1,254K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,365K shares, representing a decrease of 8.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 10.35% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,111K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,152K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 14.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 858K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 879K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 14.06% over the last quarter.

Dodge & Cox holds 799K shares representing 2.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 807K shares, representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKNG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Booking Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Booking Holdings is the world leader in online travel and related services, provided to customers and partners in over 220 countries and territories through six primary consumer-facing brands Booking.com, priceline.com, agoda.com, Rentalcars.com,KAYAK and OpenTable. The mission of Booking Holdings is to make it easier for everyone to experience the world.

