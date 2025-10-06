Wells Fargo Upgrades Blue Owl Technology Finance (OTF)

Fintel reports that on October 6, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Blue Owl Technology Finance (NYSE:OTF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.13% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Technology Finance is $16.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 14.13% from its latest reported closing price of $14.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 29,130K shares.

Cliffwater Corporate Lending Fund holds 6,678K shares.

Cliffwater holds 6,678K shares.

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 6,270K shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System holds 1,477K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

