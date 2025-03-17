Wells Fargo Upgrades Blue Owl Capital (OBDC)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.31% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Blue Owl Capital is $16.44/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 10.31% from its latest reported closing price of $14.90 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Blue Owl Capital is 1,546MM, a decrease of 3.18%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 446 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blue Owl Capital. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 9.58% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OBDC is 0.38%, an increase of 6.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 168,842K shares. The put/call ratio of OBDC is 0.52, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund E holds 22,751K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 10,442K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,987K shares , representing a decrease of 5.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 74.13% over the last quarter.

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 7,387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,767K shares , representing an increase of 8.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 84.85% over the last quarter.

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 5,000K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,787K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,550K shares , representing an increase of 4.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OBDC by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Blue Owl Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

