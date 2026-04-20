Wells Fargo Upgrades Biogen (BIIB)

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2026, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Biogen (NasdaqGS:BIIB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.60% Upside

As of April 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Biogen is $211.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $151.50 to a high of $288.75. The average price target represents an increase of 15.60% from its latest reported closing price of $183.31 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is 10,433MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 15.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,014 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 630 owner(s) or 38.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BIIB is 0.10%, an increase of 30.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.73% to 138,867K shares. The put/call ratio of BIIB is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 14,758K shares representing 10.06% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,955K shares , representing a decrease of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 22.54% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 4,199K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,069K shares , representing an increase of 3.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 25.48% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,551K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,247K shares , representing a decrease of 19.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 5.28% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 2,813K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,873K shares , representing a decrease of 37.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BIIB by 39.01% over the last quarter.

Norges Bank holds 2,639K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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