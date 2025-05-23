Wells Fargo Upgrades Bicara Therapeutics (BCAX)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Bicara Therapeutics (NasdaqGM:BCAX) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 262.96% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Bicara Therapeutics is $33.86/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 262.96% from its latest reported closing price of $9.33 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.64.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 199 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bicara Therapeutics. This is an increase of 81 owner(s) or 68.64% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCAX is 0.50%, an increase of 40.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.85% to 49,807K shares. The put/call ratio of BCAX is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 6,956K shares representing 12.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Siren, L.L.C. holds 3,267K shares representing 5.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares , representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCAX by 5.18% over the last quarter.

Red Tree Management holds 3,171K shares representing 5.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 3,010K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vestal Point Capital holds 2,769K shares representing 5.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 710K shares , representing an increase of 74.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BCAX by 251.37% over the last quarter.

