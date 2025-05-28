Wells Fargo Upgrades Barings BDC (BBDC)

Fintel reports that on May 28, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.36% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Barings BDC is $10.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $12.08. The average price target represents an increase of 15.36% from its latest reported closing price of $9.24 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Barings BDC is 280MM, a decrease of 0.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 231 funds or institutions reporting positions in Barings BDC. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BBDC is 0.14%, an increase of 0.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.78% to 49,059K shares. The put/call ratio of BBDC is 0.99, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barings holds 13,640K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ares Management holds 3,607K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 3,096K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,084K shares , representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 0.96% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 2,174K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,348K shares , representing a decrease of 8.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 16.71% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 2,020K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,223K shares , representing a decrease of 10.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BBDC by 18.41% over the last quarter.

Barings BDC Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Barings BDC, Inc. is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle market companies that operate across a wide range of industries. Barings BDC's investment activities are managed by its investment adviser, Barings LLC, a leading global asset manager based in Charlotte, NC with $345 billion* of AUM firm-wide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.