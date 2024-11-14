Wells Fargo Upgrades BankUnited (BKU)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.10% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for BankUnited is $39.46/share. The forecasts range from a low of $36.36 to a high of $44.10. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.10% from its latest reported closing price of $40.30 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for BankUnited is 1,098MM, an increase of 19.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.11.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 617 funds or institutions reporting positions in BankUnited. This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 3.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKU is 0.15%, an increase of 12.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.89% to 100,649K shares. The put/call ratio of BKU is 2.31, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 10,918K shares representing 14.61% ownership of the company.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,839K shares representing 6.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,933K shares , representing a decrease of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 6.49% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 3,572K shares representing 4.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,382K shares , representing an increase of 33.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 54.47% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,517K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,011K shares , representing a decrease of 59.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 32.33% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 2,499K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,011K shares , representing a decrease of 20.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKU by 93.54% over the last quarter.

BankUnited Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BankUnited, Inc., with total assets of $35.0 billion at December 31, 2020, is the bank holding company of BankUnited, N.A., a national bank headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida with 70 banking centers in 14 Florida counties and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area at December 31, 2020.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.