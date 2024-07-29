Wells Fargo Upgrades Bally's (BALY)

Fintel reports that on July 29, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Bally's (NYSE:BALY) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.50% Downside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bally's is $12.82/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 24.50% from its latest reported closing price of $16.98 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Bally's is 2,756MM, an increase of 11.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bally's. This is an decrease of 8 owner(s) or 2.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALY is 0.45%, an increase of 9.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.04% to 27,437K shares. The put/call ratio of BALY is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Standard General holds 10,590K shares representing 26.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Polygon Management holds 1,500K shares representing 3.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sycale Advisors holds 1,065K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 766K shares , representing an increase of 28.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 28.37% over the last quarter.

Alden Global Capital holds 872K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 870K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 868K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BALY by 8.69% over the last quarter.

Ballys Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bally's Corporation currently owns and manages 11 casinos across seven states, a horse racetrack and 13 authorized OTB licenses in Colorado. With more than 5,900 employees, the Company's operations include 13,260 slot machines, 459 game tables and 2,941 hotel rooms. Following the completion of pending acquisitions, which include Tropicana Evansville (Evansville, IN), Jumer's Casino & Hotel (Rock Island, IL), and MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa (Lake Tahoe, NV), as well as the construction of a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally's will own and manage 15 casinos across 11 states. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol 'BALY.'

