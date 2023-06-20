Wells Fargo Upgrades Ball (BALL)

Fintel reports that on June 20, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ball (NYSE:BALL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.61% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ball is 61.71. The forecasts range from a low of 52.52 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 5.61% from its latest reported closing price of 58.43.

The projected annual revenue for Ball is 15,936MM, an increase of 5.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.30.

Ball Declares $0.20 Dividend

On April 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $58.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.95%, the lowest has been 0.62%, and the highest has been 1.65%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.27 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.57 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.56. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1427 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ball. This is a decrease of 49 owner(s) or 3.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BALL is 0.24%, an increase of 2.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.15% to 328,627K shares. The put/call ratio of BALL is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Parnassus Investments holds 20,204K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,325K shares, representing an increase of 14.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 125,265.46% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 15,096K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,148K shares, representing a decrease of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 0.35% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 14,830K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,927K shares, representing an increase of 39.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 66.60% over the last quarter.

PRBLX - Parnassus Core Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 11,805K shares representing 3.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,297K shares, representing an increase of 12.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 16.46% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,732K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,545K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BALL by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Ball Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ball Corporation supplies innovative, sustainable aluminum packaging solutions for beverage, personal care and household products customers, as well as aerospace and other technologies and services primarily for the U.S. government. Ball Corporation and its subsidiaries employ 21,500 people worldwide and reported 2020 net sales of $11.8 billion.

