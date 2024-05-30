Wells Fargo Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Fintel reports that on May 29, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.97% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 16.66. The forecasts range from a low of 16.16 to a high of $17.32. The average price target represents an increase of 0.97% from its latest reported closing price of 16.50.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 255MM, a decrease of 14.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.68.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 154 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 0.44%, an increase of 59.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.98% to 33,189K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 12,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 4,192K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,108K shares , representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 74.71% over the last quarter.

Dimension Capital Management holds 2,582K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,449K shares , representing a decrease of 33.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 25.32% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,184K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 5.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 78.47% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 886K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 782K shares , representing an increase of 11.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 2.03% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.