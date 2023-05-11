Wells Fargo Upgrades Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF)

Fintel reports that on May 11, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) from Underweight to Equal-Weight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.84% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 13.39. The forecasts range from a low of 10.60 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.84% from its latest reported closing price of 11.97.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Bain Capital Specialty Finance is 255MM, an increase of 16.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.73.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Declares $0.38 Dividend

On May 9, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.38 per share ($1.52 annualized). Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.38 per share.

At the current share price of $11.97 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 12.70%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.68%, the lowest has been 8.06%, and the highest has been 22.59%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.74 (n=166).

The current dividend yield is 0.74 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.07%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bain Capital Specialty Finance. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 17.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BCSF is 1.24%, an increase of 7.97%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.60% to 35,015K shares. The put/call ratio of BCSF is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Credit holds 12,310K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,810K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,850K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Dimension Capital Management holds 3,663K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,625K shares, representing an increase of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 3.45% over the last quarter.

Employees Retirement System of Texas holds 1,947K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,300K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares, representing a decrease of 33.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BCSF by 36.81% over the last quarter.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. is an externally managed specialty finance company focused on lending to middle market companies. BCSF is managed by BCSF Advisors, L.P., an SEC-registered investment adviser and a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P. Since commencing investment operations on October 13, 2016, and through September 30, 2020, BCSF has invested approximately $3,712.9 million in aggregate principal amount of debt and equity investments prior to any subsequent exits or repayments. BCSF's investment objective is to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last out, unitranche and second lien debt, investments in strategic joint ventures, equity investments and, to a lesser extent, corporate bonds. BCSF has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended.

See all Bain Capital Specialty Finance regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.