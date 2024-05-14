Wells Fargo Upgrades Atmos Energy (ATO)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.61% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Atmos Energy is 126.18. The forecasts range from a low of 121.20 to a high of $139.65. The average price target represents an increase of 7.61% from its latest reported closing price of 117.25.

The projected annual revenue for Atmos Energy is 4,849MM, an increase of 19.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Atmos Energy. This is an increase of 33 owner(s) or 2.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ATO is 0.27%, an increase of 0.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.92% to 152,127K shares. The put/call ratio of ATO is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 10,032K shares representing 6.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,990K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 83.64% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 8,750K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,003K shares , representing a decrease of 2.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 3.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,644K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,615K shares , representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 1.63% over the last quarter.

VEIPX - Vanguard Equity Income Fund Investor Shares holds 4,413K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,989K shares , representing an increase of 9.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 14.93% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,781K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,820K shares , representing a decrease of 1.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ATO by 4.87% over the last quarter.

Atmos Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

