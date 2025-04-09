Wells Fargo Upgrades Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (ASB.PRF)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ASB.PRF) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASB.PRF is 0.46%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.39% to 799K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 387K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 391K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 1.69% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 170K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 4.38% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 96K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 125K shares , representing a decrease of 29.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 19.62% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 89K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing an increase of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 8.94% over the last quarter.

FXED - Sound Enhanced Fixed Income ETF holds 38K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares , representing an increase of 7.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASB.PRF by 2.72% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

