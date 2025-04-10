Wells Fargo Upgrades Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (ASBA)

Fintel reports that on April 9, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond (NYSE:ASBA) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.85% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is $30.05/share. The forecasts range from a low of $27.00 to a high of $33.68. The average price target represents an increase of 25.85% from its latest reported closing price of $23.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond is 1,388MM, an increase of 45.67%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Associated Banc-Corp - Corporate Bond. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ASBA is 0.32%, an increase of 15.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.36% to 2,454K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,116K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,144K shares , representing a decrease of 2.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 3.37% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 497K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 494K shares , representing an increase of 0.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 3.68% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 227K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 243K shares , representing a decrease of 7.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 4.02% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 154K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares , representing an increase of 2.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 9.30% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 128K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 131K shares , representing a decrease of 2.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ASBA by 1.30% over the last quarter.

