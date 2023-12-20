Wells Fargo Upgrades Arvinas (ARVN)

Fintel reports that on December 19, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.86% Upside

As of December 16, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arvinas is 59.78. The forecasts range from a low of 20.20 to a high of $115.50. The average price target represents an increase of 57.86% from its latest reported closing price of 37.87.

The projected annual revenue for Arvinas is 120MM, a decrease of 24.44%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -6.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 418 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arvinas. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 3.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARVN is 0.21%, an increase of 8.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.10% to 53,130K shares. The put/call ratio of ARVN is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EcoR1 Capital holds 5,467K shares representing 8.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,018K shares, representing an increase of 26.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 48.23% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 2,689K shares representing 3.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,694K shares, representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 16.95% over the last quarter.

Avidity Partners Management holds 2,615K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,773K shares, representing a decrease of 6.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Bellevue Group holds 2,125K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,127K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 19.28% over the last quarter.

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings holds 2,087K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,802K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARVN by 1.61% over the last quarter.

Arvinas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arvinas is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the lives of patients suffering from debilitating and life-threatening diseases through the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies that degrade disease-causing proteins. Arvinas uses its proprietary PROTAC® Discovery Engine platform to engineer proteolysis targeting chimeras, or PROTAC® targeted protein degraders, that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to selectively and efficiently degrade and remove disease-causing proteins. In addition to its robust preclinical pipeline of PROTAC® protein degraders against validated and "undruggable" targets, the company has two clinical-stage programs: ARV-110 for the treatment of men with metastatic castrate-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471 for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

