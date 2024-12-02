Wells Fargo Upgrades Ares Capital (ARCC)

Fintel reports that on December 2, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ares Capital (NasdaqGS:ARCC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.45% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ares Capital is $22.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 3.45% from its latest reported closing price of $22.15 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ares Capital is 2,215MM, a decrease of 24.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 798 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ares Capital. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 2.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCC is 0.34%, an increase of 0.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.64% to 206,435K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCC is 2.16, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 12,656K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,681K shares , representing an increase of 7.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 11.66% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 11,863K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,207K shares , representing an increase of 13.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 8.06% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 7,081K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,655K shares , representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 0.44% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 4,896K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,342K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 56.73% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 4,354K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,115K shares , representing an increase of 5.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ARCC by 81.58% over the last quarter.

Ares Capital Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded in 2004, Ares Capital is a leading specialty finance company focused on providing direct loans and other investments in private middle market companies in the United States. Ares Capital's objective is to source and invest in high-quality borrowers that need capital to achieve their business goals, which often leads to economic growth and employment. Ares Capital believes its loans and other investments in these companies can generate attractive levels of current income and potential capital appreciation for investors. Ares Capital utilizes its extensive, direct origination platform and incumbent borrower relationships to source and underwrite predominantly senior secured loans but also subordinated debt and equity investments. Ares Capital has elected to be regulated as a business development company ('BDC') and is the largest BDC by market capitalization as of December 31, 2020. Ares Capital is externally managed by a subsidiary of Ares Management Corporation, a publicly traded, leading global alternative investment manager.

