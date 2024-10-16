Wells Fargo Upgrades Ardagh Metal Packaging (AMBP)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.96% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging is $3.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $3.03 to a high of $4.46. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.96% from its latest reported closing price of $3.96 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ardagh Metal Packaging is 5,496MM, an increase of 13.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 264 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMBP is 0.22%, an increase of 16.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.95% to 111,463K shares. The put/call ratio of AMBP is 0.15, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canyon Capital Advisors holds 10,155K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Boundary Creek Advisors holds 5,634K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,232K shares , representing an increase of 42.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 161.54% over the last quarter.

Private Management Group holds 5,543K shares representing 0.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,604K shares , representing a decrease of 1.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMBP by 0.49% over the last quarter.

Platinum Equity holds 5,311K shares representing 0.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Diameter Capital Partners holds 4,890K shares representing 0.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Ardagh Metal Packaging is a leading global supplier of infinitely recyclable, sustainable, metal beverage cans and ends to brand owners. A subsidiary of Ardagh’s sustainable packaging business, AMP is a leading industry player across Europe and the Americas with innovative production capabilities. AMP operates 23 production facilities in nine countries, employing close to 5,000 employees and had sales of approximately $3.5 billion in 2020.

