Wells Fargo Upgrades Aptiv (LSE:0YCP)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Aptiv (LSE:0YCP) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.38% Upside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aptiv is 94.12 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 63.46 GBX to a high of 153.94 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 34.38% from its latest reported closing price of 70.04 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aptiv is 22,311MM, an increase of 11.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.40.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,603 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aptiv. This is an decrease of 43 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0YCP is 0.27%, an increase of 7.75%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.82% to 291,705K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,861K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,096K shares , representing an increase of 13.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YCP by 5.44% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,604K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,801K shares , representing a decrease of 2.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YCP by 15.95% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 7,784K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,172K shares , representing a decrease of 4.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YCP by 17.02% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 7,515K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,610K shares , representing an increase of 12.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0YCP by 1.95% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,983K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,030K shares , representing a decrease of 0.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0YCP by 16.87% over the last quarter.

