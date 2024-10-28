Wells Fargo Upgrades Aon (LSE:0XHL)

Fintel reports that on October 28, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Aon (LSE:0XHL) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.71% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Aon is 367.43 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 318.40 GBX to a high of 453.95 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.71% from its latest reported closing price of 377.66 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Aon is 14,053MM, a decrease of 5.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.39.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,925 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aon. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 3.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XHL is 0.49%, an increase of 25.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 14.14% to 222,504K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 12,553K shares representing 5.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,243K shares , representing an increase of 2.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 85.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 12,037K shares representing 5.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,747K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 7.04% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,533K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,930K shares , representing an increase of 9.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 5.76% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,581K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,046K shares , representing an increase of 9.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 7.89% over the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,406K shares representing 2.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,354K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XHL by 9.20% over the last quarter.

