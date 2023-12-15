Wells Fargo Upgrades Antero Resources (AR)

Fintel reports that on December 14, 2023, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) from Equal-Weight to Overweight .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.73% Upside

As of November 26, 2023, the average one-year price target for Antero Resources is 33.84. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 54.73% from its latest reported closing price of 21.87.

The projected annual revenue for Antero Resources is 7,975MM, an increase of 53.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 865 funds or institutions reporting positions in Antero Resources. This is an increase of 66 owner(s) or 8.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AR is 0.43%, an increase of 2.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.91% to 280,358K shares. The put/call ratio of AR is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 8,825K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,376K shares, representing an increase of 5.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 13.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,357K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,542K shares, representing a decrease of 2.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 11.91% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,882K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,068K shares, representing an increase of 35.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 81.32% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,958K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,974K shares, representing a decrease of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 15.29% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 5,958K shares representing 1.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,080K shares, representing a decrease of 2.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AR by 12.31% over the last quarter.

Antero Resources Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Antero Resources Corporation is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil properties located in the Appalachian Basin. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the Company is focused on creating value through the development of its large portfolio of repeatable, low cost, liquids-rich drilling opportunities in two of the premier North American shale plays, the Marcellus and the Utica shales. Due to its market leading firm transportation portfolio and midstream ownership through Antero Midstream, Antero is the most integrated NGL and natural gas business in the U.S.

