Wells Fargo Upgrades Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NLY.PRI)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:NLY.PRI) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY.PRI is 0.64%, an increase of 2.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.26% to 3,931K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,647K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,662K shares , representing a decrease of 0.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRI by 6.79% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 719K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 636K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRI by 6.91% over the last quarter.

FFSAX - Touchstone Flexible Income Fund holds 420K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 401K shares , representing an increase of 4.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRI by 2.99% over the last quarter.

BRMSX - Bramshill Income Performance Fund Institutional Class holds 396K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 193K shares. No change in the last quarter.

