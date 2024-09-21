Wells Fargo Upgrades Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NLY.PRG)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock (NYSE:NLY.PRG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NLY.PRG is 0.72%, an increase of 2.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.52% to 4,525K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,581K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,596K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRG by 6.80% over the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 1,070K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 691K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 610K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRG by 5.17% over the last quarter.

SHOAX - American Beacon SiM High Yield Opportunities Fund A Class holds 387K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 171K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 171K shares , representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NLY.PRG by 3.28% over the last quarter.

