Wells Fargo Upgrades American Tower (LSE:0HEU)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American Tower (LSE:0HEU) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 6.15% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for American Tower is 227.28 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 205.52 GBX to a high of 259.74 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 6.15% from its latest reported closing price of 214.12 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Tower is 12,064MM, an increase of 19.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.65.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,965 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Tower. This is an decrease of 41 owner(s) or 1.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HEU is 0.42%, an increase of 13.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.42% to 527,715K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cohen & Steers holds 19,176K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,739K shares , representing an increase of 17.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 2.28% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,393K shares representing 3.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,703K shares , representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 7.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,655K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,810K shares , representing a decrease of 1.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 23.09% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,649K shares representing 2.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,233K shares , representing an increase of 3.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 22.85% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,343K shares representing 2.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,214K shares , representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HEU by 23.61% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.