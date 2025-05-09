Wells Fargo Upgrades American States Water (BMV:AWR)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American States Water (BMV:AWR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 632 funds or institutions reporting positions in American States Water. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 4.10% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWR is 0.16%, an increase of 57.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.70% to 31,354K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,448K shares representing 6.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,234K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 37.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,166K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,094K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,014K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 14.51% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.