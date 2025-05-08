Wells Fargo Upgrades American States Water (AWR)

Fintel reports that on May 8, 2025, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.50% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for American States Water is $82.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $95.55. The average price target represents an increase of 2.50% from its latest reported closing price of $80.27 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American States Water is 561MM, a decrease of 5.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in American States Water. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWR is 0.11%, an increase of 5.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.78% to 38,300K shares. The put/call ratio of AWR is 0.46, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,448K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,380K shares , representing an increase of 2.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 5.58% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Group holds 1,234K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 852K shares , representing an increase of 31.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 37.59% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,166K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,179K shares , representing a decrease of 1.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 9.08% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 1,094K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,119K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 1.88% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,014K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,022K shares , representing a decrease of 0.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 14.51% over the last quarter.

American States Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

