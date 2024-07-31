Wells Fargo Upgrades American States Water (AWR)

Fintel reports that on July 31, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.54% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for American States Water is $84.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $90.30. The average price target represents an increase of 2.54% from its latest reported closing price of $82.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American States Water is 556MM, a decrease of 2.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.98.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in American States Water. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 2.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWR is 0.11%, an increase of 115.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.33% to 30,388K shares. The put/call ratio of AWR is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,506K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,474K shares , representing an increase of 1.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 12.82% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,261K shares representing 3.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,168K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 9.96% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,173K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,170K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 17.84% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 943K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 941K shares , representing an increase of 0.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 17.07% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 896K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 14.36% over the last quarter.

American States Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

