Wells Fargo Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock (AMH.PRH)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock (NYSE:AMH.PRH) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH.PRH is 0.28%, an increase of 8.98%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.35% to 1,812K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 446K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Griffin Institutional Access Real Estate Fund holds 253K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 251K shares , representing an increase of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AMH.PRH by 3.39% over the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund holds 228K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ASRAX - Invesco Global Real Estate Income Fund holds 200K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 181K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 185K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH.PRH by 1.46% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.