Wells Fargo Upgrades American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock (AMH.PRG)

Fintel reports that on August 26, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock (NYSE:AMH.PRG) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Homes 4 Rent - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMH.PRG is 0.53%, an increase of 4.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.39% to 2,089K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 401K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 434K shares , representing a decrease of 8.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH.PRG by 6.07% over the last quarter.

KIFYX - Westwood Salient Select Income Fund Institutional Shares holds 345K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 250K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 196K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 201K shares , representing a decrease of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMH.PRG by 3.05% over the last quarter.

Neuberger Berman Real Estate Securities Income Fund holds 166K shares. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.