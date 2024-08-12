Wells Fargo Upgrades Allstate (WBAG:ALLS)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Allstate (WBAG:ALLS) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate. This is an increase of 67 owner(s) or 3.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLS is 0.32%, an increase of 1.00%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 224,317K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,280K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,215K shares , representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 13.58% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,922K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,124K shares , representing a decrease of 2.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 9.94% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,615K shares representing 2.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 12.78% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 6,154K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,966K shares , representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 52.83% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,716K shares representing 2.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,865K shares , representing a decrease of 2.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLS by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.