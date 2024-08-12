Wells Fargo Upgrades Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRJ)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRJ) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 39 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRJ is 0.46%, an increase of 9.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.09% to 7,870K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 2,311K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,199K shares , representing an increase of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 3.83% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 979K shares representing 0.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,002K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 2.49% over the last quarter.

CPXAX - Cohen & Steers Preferred Securities & Income Fund, Inc. holds 568K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 486K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 500K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 2.00% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 481K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 444K shares , representing an increase of 7.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRJ by 12.19% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.