Wells Fargo Upgrades Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (ALL.PRH)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:ALL.PRH) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 29 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRH is 0.56%, an increase of 7.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.11% to 9,791K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 4,477K shares representing 1.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,189K shares , representing an increase of 6.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRH by 4.05% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 1,904K shares representing 0.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,948K shares , representing a decrease of 2.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRH by 2.71% over the last quarter.

PGF - Invesco Financial Preferred ETF holds 950K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 875K shares , representing an increase of 7.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRH by 3.43% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 920K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 958K shares , representing a decrease of 4.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRH by 4.35% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 533K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 567K shares , representing a decrease of 6.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRH by 0.01% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.