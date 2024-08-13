Wells Fargo Upgrades Allstate Corporation - Corporate Bond (ALL.PRB)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Allstate Corporation - Corporate Bond (NYSE:ALL.PRB) from Underweight to Equal-Weight.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 14 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allstate Corporation - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 7.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALL.PRB is 0.49%, an increase of 1.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 3,841K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,926K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing an increase of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 1.59% over the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 393K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 405K shares , representing a decrease of 2.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 2.21% over the last quarter.

JIBFX - Johnson Institutional Core Bond Fund Class I holds 348K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 236K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 273K shares , representing a decrease of 15.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 13.87% over the last quarter.

PSK - SPDR(R) Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF holds 232K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 247K shares , representing a decrease of 6.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALL.PRB by 3.81% over the last quarter.

