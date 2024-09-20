Wells Fargo Upgrades AGNC Investment (AGNC)

Fintel reports that on September 20, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for AGNC Investment (NasdaqGS:AGNC) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.78% Downside

As of August 26, 2024, the average one-year price target for AGNC Investment is $10.48/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.78% from its latest reported closing price of $10.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AGNC Investment is 976MM, an increase of 89.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.86.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 716 funds or institutions reporting positions in AGNC Investment. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 0.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGNC is 0.23%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.46% to 313,943K shares. The put/call ratio of AGNC is 1.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,708K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,844K shares , representing an increase of 3.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 2.58% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 18,285K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,738K shares , representing an increase of 2.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 4.20% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,310K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,932K shares , representing an increase of 3.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 4.99% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 12,061K shares representing 1.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,252K shares , representing an increase of 6.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 1.97% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,911K shares representing 1.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,347K shares , representing an increase of 5.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGNC by 5.55% over the last quarter.

AGNC Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AGNC Investment Corp. is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that invests primarily in residential mortgage-backed securities for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a U.S. Government-sponsored enterprise or a U.S. Government agency.

