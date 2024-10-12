Wells Fargo Upgrades Affirm Holdings (AFRM)

Fintel reports that on October 11, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Affirm Holdings (NasdaqGS:AFRM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.52% Downside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Affirm Holdings is $40.72/share. The forecasts range from a low of $20.20 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 13.52% from its latest reported closing price of $47.08 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Affirm Holdings is 2,741MM, an increase of 17.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.97.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 651 funds or institutions reporting positions in Affirm Holdings. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 2.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AFRM is 0.38%, an increase of 2.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.15% to 250,463K shares. The put/call ratio of AFRM is 0.74, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 23,759K shares representing 8.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,420K shares , representing an increase of 18.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 3.80% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 20,092K shares representing 7.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,562K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 24.26% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,808K shares representing 7.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,079K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 21.25% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 13,400K shares representing 5.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,732K shares , representing a decrease of 39.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 77.39% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw holds 7,539K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,072K shares , representing a decrease of 20.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AFRM by 43.83% over the last quarter.

Affirm Holdings Background Information

This description is provided by the company.

Affirm’s mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. With that in mind, Affirm is building the next generation platform for digital and mobile-first commerce, making it easier for consumers to spend responsibly and with confidence, easier for merchants to convert sales and grow, and easier for commerce to thrive.

