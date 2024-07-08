Wells Fargo Upgrades Acelyrin (SLRN)

Fintel reports that on July 8, 2024, Wells Fargo upgraded their outlook for Acelyrin (NasdaqGS:SLRN) from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 465.27% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acelyrin is $22.95/share. The forecasts range from a low of $8.08 to a high of $71.40. The average price target represents an increase of 465.27% from its latest reported closing price of $4.06 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acelyrin is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.18.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 257 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acelyrin. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 3.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SLRN is 0.12%, an increase of 69.17%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 94,231K shares. The put/call ratio of SLRN is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AyurMaya Capital Management Company holds 9,335K shares representing 9.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 7,029K shares representing 7.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,474K shares , representing an increase of 7.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SLRN by 5.21% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 4,014K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Orbimed Advisors holds 4,002K shares representing 4.04% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

venBio Partners holds 3,852K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

