Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For October 25

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WFC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Wells Fargo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 22%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $833,453, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $475,873.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.47 $2.43 $2.44 $60.00 $244.0K 2.9K 1.0K WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.64 $1.61 $1.62 $60.00 $226.8K 15.7K 11 WFC PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.78 $1.75 $1.75 $62.50 $140.0K 4.0K 871 WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/08/24 $1.12 $1.09 $1.11 $67.00 $117.0K 871 2.7K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $1.11 $1.1 $1.1 $67.00 $78.1K 871 1.2K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Wells Fargo's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 10,499,068, the price of WFC is down by -1.25%, reaching $64.61. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now. Expert Opinions on Wells Fargo

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $65.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Compass Point keeps a Neutral rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Phillip Securities upgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $65. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $68. * An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Sector Perform with a price target of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

