Wells Fargo Unusual Options Activity For November 05

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Wells Fargo. Our analysis of options history for Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) revealed 31 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 32% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $493,177, and 23 were calls, valued at $3,751,247.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $70.0 for Wells Fargo during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Wells Fargo's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Wells Fargo's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $50.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Wells Fargo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.25 $2.24 $2.24 $65.00 $560.0K 11.1K 2.6K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $0.46 $0.44 $0.45 $69.00 $501.6K 22.4K 28.9K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.74 $2.73 $2.72 $67.50 $487.1K 638 3.5K WFC CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $2.76 $2.72 $2.72 $67.50 $483.8K 638 1.7K WFC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/29/24 $0.46 $0.43 $0.46 $69.00 $311.5K 22.4K 11.0K

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo is one of the largest banks in the United States, with approximately $1.9 trillion in balance sheet assets. The company has four primary segments: consumer banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management. It is almost entirely focused on the U.S.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Wells Fargo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Wells Fargo Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 555,234, the WFC's price is up by 0.22%, now at $63.84. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 71 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Wells Fargo

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $67.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wolfe Research has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $65. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wells Fargo with a target price of $77. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $61. * An analyst from Phillip Securities upgraded its action to Accumulate with a price target of $65. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Wells Fargo, which currently sits at a price target of $71.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Wells Fargo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.